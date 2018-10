Indian military personnel unload their belonging after arriving on a Singapore Military aircraft at Mutiara Al Jufri Airport in Palu Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

India sent more humanitarian assistance Friday to Indonesia's Sulawesi island, which was hit last week by a 7.5 magnitude earthquake and a tsunami that killed over 1,400 people.

Indian military personnel were seen unloading from a Singapore aircraft earlier on Friday, according to an efe-epa journalist on the ground.