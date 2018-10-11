Indian shares ended at a 6-month low Thursday following a global selloff due to weak macro conditions and persistent concerns about domestic liquidity, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE.
The S&P BSE Sensex fell 2.2% to 34,001.15.
An Indian trader reacts as he works at a local brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
An Indian trader reacts as he works at a local brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
People monitor index prices on an electronic board outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai, India, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
People walk outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai, India, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
An Indian trader reacts as he works at a local brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
Indian shares ended at a 6-month low Thursday following a global selloff due to weak macro conditions and persistent concerns about domestic liquidity, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE.
The S&P BSE Sensex fell 2.2% to 34,001.15.