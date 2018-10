Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) attend a Russian-Indian business summit session in New Delhi, India, Oct. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KADOBNOV / POOL

Russian President Vladimir Putin (front C-L) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (front C-R) pose for a picture with students of the Russian Sirius educational centre and talented Indian children in New Delhi, India, Oct. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL KLIMENTYEV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

Indian Prime Minster Narendra Modi (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin give a joint press conference after a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, Oct. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (front, L) and his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj (front, R) exchange signed agreements as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (back, R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (back, L) look on during a ceremony at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, Oct. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KADOBNOV / POOL

India and Russia signed a $5.4 billion deal on Friday for the procurement of five Russian made S-400 missile shield systems.

Russian president Vladimir Putin arrived in India earlier in the day to attend the 19th India-Russia bilateral summit in New Delhi that celebrates long-running, strong ties between the two countries.