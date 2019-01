Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell with his Indian counterpart,Sushma Swaraj during a bilateral meeting in New Delhi on Jan. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/Zipi

Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell with Indian Road Transport and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari after a bilateral meeting in New Delhi on Jan. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/Zipi

Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell talks to journalists in New Delhi on Jan. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/Zipi

Spain's foreign minister met his Indian counterpart on Tuesday and stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral economic and political ties.

Josep Borrell, who is on a four-day visit to India, met Indian foreign minister Sushma Swaraj and the Indian Minister of Road Transport and Shipping Nitin Gadkari and said that Spain was eager to participate in India's development.