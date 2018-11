A handout picture provided by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) shows the fully integrated PSLV-C35 taking off from the launch pad at Sriharikota's Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh, India, Sep. 26, 2016. EPA-EFE/STR HANDOUT

India on Thursday successfully launched a rocket into space, carrying 31 satellites from nine different countries, including the Indian earth observation satellite HysIS.

The launch was carried out aboard the polar satellite launch vehicle (PSLV) at 9:58 am from a launchpad at Sriharikota in the southeastern state of Andhra Pradesh, the Indian Space Research Organization said.