The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) Spacecraft, also called Mangalyaan's Mars Orbiter Spacecraft, blasts off from the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), carrying in its head India's orbiter, at the Satish Dhawan Space Center Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, about 80-kilometer from Chennai, India, Nov. 05, 2013. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAGADEESH NV

A handout photo made available by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) shows Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C40) lifting off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, India, Jan. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ISRO/HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) shows Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C40) lifting off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, India, Jan. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ISRO/HANDOUT

India Friday successfully launched 31 satellites, including 28 from various other countries such as the United Kingdom and the United States, in a single mission from its base in Sriharikota in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

The satellites also included three from India, including its 100th, the 710 kg Cartosat-2 Series Satellite, that it uses for earth observation.