Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2019 at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, India, Jan.18, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

India successfully tested a space missile system by hitting a low earth orbit satellite, the country's prime minister said Wednesday, declaring the country a space power two weeks ahead of the general elections.

"India has marked its name as an elite space power. An anti-satellite weapon, or A-SAT, successfully targeted a live satellite on a low earth orbit," Narendra Modi said in a suddenly-announced televised address.