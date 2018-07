(FILE) Irshad, Son of Pehlu Khan who was beaten to death by a mob allegedly for carrying the cows for slaughtering, attends a press conference in New Delhi, India, Sep. 15, 2017. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

(FILE) Television news channel microphones are pictured on the front lawn of the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi, India, Apr. 2, 2013. EPA-EFE/ANINDITO MUKHERJEE

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday condemned cases of mob lynchings in the country, which have risen sharply in recent months due to rumors of children being kidnapped by strangers, and urged the parliament to introduce a specific law to deal with such cases.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice Dipak Mishra, said "horrendous acts of mobocracy cannot be permitted to inundate the law of the land."