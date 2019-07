An Astronomy enthusiast poses in a cut-out of an astronaut at Nehru Planetarium in New Delhi, India, Jul.13, 2019. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPT

Indian people stand near the original Soyuz T-10 Descent Module in which Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian Cosmonaut returned to Earth after his spaceflight, displayed at Nehru Planetarium in New Delhi, India, Jul.13, 2019. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

A picture of Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian Cosmonaut returned to Earth after his spaceflight, is placed inside the original Soyuz T-10 Descent Module, displayed at Nehru Planetarium in New Delhi, India, Jul.13, 2019. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

An Astronomy enthusiast takes the picture of a space suit displayed at Nehru Planetarium in New Delhi, India, Jul.13, 2019 ahead of Chandrayaan-2 India's first moon lander and rover mission planned and developed by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Astronomy enthusiasts explore a Universe map at Nehru Planetarium in New Delhi, India, Jul.13, 2019 ahead of the begining of Chandrayaan-2, India's first moon lander and rover mission planned and developed by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

India on Monday suspended its unmanned mission to explore the Moon's South Pole due to what it said was a "technical problem."

The mission would have been New Delhi's second Moon mission, dubbed Chandrayaan-2, and had been slated to explore a part of Earth's satellite that had never before been closely examined.