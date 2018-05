Kashmiri teachers shout slogans from police vehicle after they were detained during a protest in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian paramilitary men stand guard in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FAROOQ KHAN

India's home affairs ministry on Wednesday announced the suspension of security operations in the northern state of Jammu and Kashmir during the month of Ramadan, while reserving the right to respond to any insurgent attacks.

Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, will begin on Thursday or Friday, depending on the sighting of the Moon.