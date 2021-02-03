India on Wednesday agreed to buy 83 locally-built combat aircrafts worth more than $6.5 billion from the state-run defense and aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics.
India to buy 83 indigenous fighters for $6.5bn
Indian Air Force HAL Tejas multirole light fighter jets dperform a fly-by during the inaugural day of the 13th Aero India 2021 at Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bangalore, India, 02 February 2021. EFE/EPA/JAGADEESH NV
An Indian Airforce Carrier Aircraft C17 Globe Master (bottom), and a Sukhoi-30 perform a fly-by during the inaugural day of the 13th Aero India 2021 at Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bangalore, India, 02 February 2021. EFE/EPA/JAGADEESH NV
Indian Airforce Carrier Aircraft C17 Globe Master (C), flanked by two Sukhoi-30 perform a fly-by during the inaugural day of the 13th Aero India 2021 at Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bangalore, India, 02 February 2021. EFE/EPA/JAGADEESH NV
