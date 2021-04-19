The Indian government on Monday said it would extend its vaccine rollout to all adults over the age of 18 to speed up its Covid-19 vaccination program amid a surge in coronavirus cases.
A policeman receives a shot of COVID-19 vaccine inside a vaccination centre in Mumbai, India, 16 April 2021. EFE/EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
A man receives a shot of COVID-19 vaccine inside a vaccination centre in Mumbai, India, 16 April 2021. EFE/EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
Indian people sit in the observation area after getting a shot of COVID-19 vaccine inside a vaccination centre in Mumbai, India, 16 April 2021.EFE/EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
