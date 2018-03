King of Jordan Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein (C) arrives at the Presidential House during his ceremonial reception in New Delhi, India, Mar. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

King of Jordan Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein (L) is welcomed by the Indian President Ram Nath Kovind (C) during his ceremonial reception at the Presidential House in New Delhi, India, Mar. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

King of Jordan Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein walks on the red carpet after inspecting a guard of honor during his ceremonial reception at the Presidential House in New Delhi, India, Mar. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

King of Jordan Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein inspects a guard of honor during his ceremonial reception at the Presidential House in New Delhi, India, Mar. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

King of Jordan Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein (C) poses for a photo with Indian President Ram Nath Kovind (L) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) during his ceremonial reception at the Presidential House in New Delhi, India, Mar. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

King of Jordan Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein (L) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shake hands prior to a meeting in New Delhi, India, Mar. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

India and Jordan Thursday agreed to set up a Center of Excellence in Jordan to train at least 3,000 citizens of the country as Information Technology professionals over a period of five years.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and King Abdullah II of Jordan, who ends his three-day visit to India on Thursday, presided over a meeting where 12 bilateral agreements were signed.