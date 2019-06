Sivan K, chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), addresses a news conference to announce the launch of Mission Moon Chandrayaan-2, India's first moon lander and rover mission planned and developed by ISRO, in Bangalore, India, Jun.12, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

An Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) employee walks in front of a painting in Bangalore, India, Jun.12, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

An Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) employee walks in front of the billboard of the Moon mission Chandrayaan-2 in Bangalore, India, Jun.12, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

A general view of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)-Satellite Integration and Test Establishment (ISITE) assembly center of Mission Moon Chandrayaan-2, India's first moon lander and rover mission planned and developed by ISRO, in Bangalore, India, Jun.12, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

India is set to launch its second lunar mission in mid-July to explore the south pole of the lunar surface, the country’s space agency said on Wednesday.

Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft will land on the moon’s unexplored territory Sep. 6 or 7, Indian Space and Research Organisation head Kailasavadivoo Sivan said.