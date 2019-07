A handout photo made available by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shows Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) orbiter vehicle 'Chandrayaan-2', India's first moon lander and rover mission planned and developed by the ISRO GSLV MKIII-M1 second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, in the Southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, India, Jul.14, 2019. EFE/EPA/FILE/ISRO HANDOUT PHOTOGRAPHS HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

India’s space agency said Thursday that it would carry out the launch of its unmanned mission to explore the Moon's unchartered South Pole next week after the initial attempt was called off a few days earlier due to a technical snag.

This will be India’s second Moon mission, dubbed Chandrayaan-2, to explore a part of the satellite that has not been closely examined so far.