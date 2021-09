Indian Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav (L) with Special United States Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry at an event to launch of climate action and finance mobilisation dialogue (CAFMD) under India-US Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership in New Delhi, India 13 September 2021. EFE-EPA/HARISH TYAGI

Indian Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav (L) with Special United States Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry at an event to launch of climate action and finance mobilisation dialogue (CAFMD) under India-US Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership in New Delhi, India 13 September 2021. EFE-EPA/HARISH TYAGI

Special United States Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry attends an event to launch the climate action and finance mobilisation dialogue (CAFMD) under India-US Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership in New Delhi, India 13 September 2021. EFE-EPA/HARISH TYAGI

Special United States Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry attends an event to launch the climate action and finance mobilisation dialogue (CAFMD) under India-US Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership in New Delhi, India 13 September 2021. EFE-EPA/HARISH TYAGI

India, US launch mechanism to boost climate response ties

India and the United States Monday launched a bilateral mechanism to strengthen their cooperation for battling the climate crisis.

US special envoy John Kerry inaugurated the Climate Action and Finance Mobilization Dialogue (CAFMD) in the Indian capital.EFE