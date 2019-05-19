Indian villagers wait in a queue before casting their votes at a polling station during the seventh and last phase of parliamentary elections in the village of Mode, near Amritsar, India, May 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

A child stands near his mother as voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the seventh and last phase of parliamentary elections in the village of Mode, near Amritsar, India, May 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Rural voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the seventh and last phase of parliamentary elections in the village of Mode, near Amritsar, India, May 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Around 100 million people were called to cast their vote on Sunday in eight regions of India in the seventh and final phase of the general elections that began on Apr. 11 and in which the country's incumbent prime minister is widely expected to be re-elected.

Close to 113,000 polling stations opened at 7 am and the voter turnout was 10.2 percent at the end of the first one-and-a-half hours of voting, led by the remote eastern state of Jharkhand, where voter turnout was 15 percent, according to data from the Election Commission of India.