A child stands near his mother as voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the seventh and last phase of parliamentary elections, at village Mode, about 40km from Amritsar, India, 19 May 2019. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Indian villager show their inked fingers as they relax in a village market square after casting their votes during the seventh and last phase of parliamentary elections, at village Attari, about 30km from Amritsar, India, 19 May 2019. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Indian Hindu monks wait to cast their vote at a polling station during the final phase of the Indian general election in Kolkata, eastern India, 19 May 2019. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Indian ladied shows their ink-marked finger after voting at a polling station during the final phase of the Indian general election in Kolkata, eastern India, 19 May 2019. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

An Indian woman shows her ink-marked finger after voting at a polling station during the final phase of the Indian general election in Kolkata, eastern India, 19 May 2019. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Indian Hindu monks wait to cast their vote at a polling station during the final phase of the Indian general election in Kolkata, eastern India, 19 May 2019. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Around 100 million people were called to cast their vote on Sunday in eight regions of India in the seventh and final phase of the general elections.

The process began on Apr. 11 and the country's incumbent prime minister is widely expected to be re-elected.