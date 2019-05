An Indian man shows his ink marked finger after casting his vote at a polling station in Trilok Puri area in Delhi, India May12, 2019. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

Priyanka Gandhi (L), who is Congress general secretary and in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh along with her husband Robert Vadra (R), shows her inked finger after casting their votes at a polling station during the sixth phase of the Indian parliamentary election in New Delhi, India, May 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Congress party President Rahul Gandhi shows his inked finger after casting his vote during the sixth phase of the Indian parliamentary election in New Delhi, India, May 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

The entire Gandhi family, New Delhi and six other states of India went to the polls Sunday for the sixth and penultimate round of the Indian elections which started Apr. 11.

More than 100 million voters have been called to cast their ballots to elect 59 of the 543 seats of the Lok Sabha - the lower house of the Indian Parliament - according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).