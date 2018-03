(L-R) Actors Irrfan Khan, Austin Abrams, Kelly Macdonald, Bubba Weiler, and David Denman arrive for the premiere of the movie 'Puzzle' at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, USA, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/George Frey

Indian actor Irrfan Khan, arrives for the premiere of the movie 'Puzzle' at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, USA, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/George Frey

Indian actor Irrfan Khan poses during the photocall for the film 'The song of Scorpions' at the 70th Locarno International Film Festival, in Locarno, Switzerland, Aug. 09, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/URS FLUEELER

Indian actor Irrfan Khan, who has worked in major Hollywood projects including "The Life of Pi" and "Jurassic World," revealed Friday he is suffering from neuroendocrine tumour.

Khan had said a few days ago on Twitter that he had been diagnosed with a "rare disease" and that he would reveal more details later.