Bollywood actor Salman Khan poses for photographs during the trailer launch of his movie 'Tubelight' in Mumbai, India, May 25, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

High-profile Bollywood actor Salman Khan is seen outside the Jodhpur court in Rajasthan, India, Apr 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Indian film star Salman Khan was sentenced to five years in prison on Thursday for poaching a pair of endangered Indian blackbuck antelopes in Rajasthan state in western India in a case dating back to 1998.

The actor's lawyers are expected to apply for bail, while he has to remain behind bars until Rajasthan High Court takes a decision on the bail petition.