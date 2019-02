Birds fly as smoke and fire billow from residential house during a gunfight at Pinglena village in Pulwama south of Kashmir, some 25 kilometers from Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Feb. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Smoke and fire billow from residential house during a gunfight at Pinglena village in Pulwama south of Kashmir, some 25 kilometers from Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Feb. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian army soldiers patrol on their vehicle near the site gunfight at Pinglena village in Pulwama south of Kashmir, some 25 kilometers from Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Feb.18, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

The Indian Army on Tuesday said Pakistan's main spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence, and its army were involved in a recent suicide attack that killed 42 paramilitary troopers in India-administered Kashmir.

Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon, the top army commander in the strife-torn Himalayan state, also said they have eliminated the top leadership of the Jaish-e-Mohammad - the Pakistan-based terror group that claimed the Feb. 14 attack - in the valley.