(FILE) Kashmiri men survey their house that was damaged when Indian forces fired mortar shells in Nakiyal sector, Line of Control, the de facto border between Pakistani and Indian administered Kashmir, Jul. 23, 2017. EPA-EFE/AMIRUDDIN MUGHAL

(FILE) An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier patrols near the fence at the India-Pakistan International Border at Suchetgarh, about 23 kms from Jammu the winter capital of Kashmir, India, Aug. 13, 2013. EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH

Pakistan Thursday accused India of being responsible for the death of 16 civilians, who have been killed along the border between the two countries in 2018, including the latest casualty in the last few hours following another ceasefire violation.

Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Mohammad Faisal summoned the Indian ambassador in Islamabad, J.P. Singh, and conveyed to him Pakistan's condemnation of the ceasefire violations, according to a statement by the Pakistani government.