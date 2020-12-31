An Indian woman wears a face mask to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus Covid-19 disease in Bangalore, India, 29 December 2020. EFE-EPA/JAGADEESH NV

Indian women wear face masks to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus Covid-19 disease in Bangalore, India, 29 December 2020. EFE-EPA/JAGADEESH NV

The government on Thursday imposed a night curfew in the Indian capital to restrict mass New Year celebrations after detecting an increasing number of cases of a more contagious strain of the coronavirus in the second-worst country affected by Covid-19.

“Night curfew will be in force (not more than five persons to assemble at public places) and that no New Year celebratory events, congregations and gatherings at public places will be permitted” on the nights of Dec.31 and Jan. 1, 2021, a Delhi government order said. EFE-EPA