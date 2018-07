Indian children look at chariots at a local market ahead of Rath Yatra or chariot journey festival in Kolkata, Eastern India, Jul. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

An Indian artist paints an unfinished chariot ahead of Rath Yatra or chariot journey festival in Kolkata, Eastern India, Jul. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

An Indian artist paints a huge wheel of an unfinished chariot ahead of Rath Yatra or chariot journey festival in Kolkata, Eastern India, Jul. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Artists in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata were busy Friday putting the final touches to colorful chariots and accessories for one of the most important Hindu festivals in the country.

Painters applied red, yellow and blue to gigantic chariot wheels with motifs like maces and conch shells for the festival on Saturday, locally known as "Rathyatra", an efe-epa journalist reports.