Newly launched wax figure of India Cricketer Virat Kohli at the Madame Tussauds wax museum in New Delhi, India, Jun. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Visitors gathered at the Madame Tussauds wax museum in New Delhi on Wednesday for the unveiling of the wax figure of India's cricket captain, the highly popular Virat Kohli.

The cricketer's likeness is the latest entry to the museum that opened its doors last year in the Indian capital - after Lionel Messi, former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev and Usain Bolt, according to an epa-efe journalist.