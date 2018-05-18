The results of recent elections held in the southern Indian state of Karnataka - where no party managed to win an outright majority - has unleashed a political storm in India that continued on Friday.
The opposition Indian National Congress (INC) or the Congress party and Janata Dal Secular (JDS) party resorted to various tricks in the books, including plying 116 lawmakers in three buses on Friday and herding them together in a hotel in Hyderabad, a place seven hours away by road from Karnataka capital, Bangalore, to prevent "horse-trading," a term used in India to refer to a politician deserting his party in favor of a rival party.