Congress party leaders and workers shout slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before burning his effigy during a protest against him in relation with the recent political development in Karnataka state, in Amritsar, India, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Congress party workers shout slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they burn his effigy during a protest against him in relation with the recent political development in Karnataka state, in Amritsar, India, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Members of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) holds placards and shout slogans against the Governor of Karnataka Valubhai Vala and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Bangalore, India, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

Senior congress leader Siddaramaiah (C) with supporters and members of the Congress party hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the Governor of Karnataka Valubhai Vala and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Bangalore, India, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

Senior leaders Mallikarjun Large (L), Gulabnabi Azad (C), and Ashok Gehlot (R) walk with supporters and members of the Congress party holding placards and shouting slogans against the Governor of Karnataka Valubhai Vala and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Bangalore, India, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

The results of recent elections held in the southern Indian state of Karnataka - where no party managed to win an outright majority - has unleashed a political storm in India that continued on Friday.

The opposition Indian National Congress (INC) or the Congress party and Janata Dal Secular (JDS) party resorted to various tricks in the books, including plying 116 lawmakers in three buses on Friday and herding them together in a hotel in Hyderabad, a place seven hours away by road from Karnataka capital, Bangalore, to prevent "horse-trading," a term used in India to refer to a politician deserting his party in favor of a rival party.