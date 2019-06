Members of Indian Medical Association and doctors of different hospitals holds placards and shout slogans during a Nationwide protest strike in Bangalore, India, Jun.17, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

An Indian family waiting for treatment at NRS government hospital as Junior doctors sit a protest campaign as health services in Bengal declare for a shutdown for last seven days in Kolkata, eastern India, Jun.17, 2019. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Doctors across India on Monday went on strike to protest against the lack of security after a mob attacked healthcare professionals at a hospital in the eastern city of Kolkata last week.

The nationwide strike was called by the Indian Medical Association, one the premier unions representing over 800,000 doctors and medical students in the country.