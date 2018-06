A boy (L), looks on as farm workers plant paddy saplings in a field in village Nabipur, some 15kms from Amritsar, India, Jun. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

An Indian farmer prepares paddy saplings for plantation in a field in village Nabipur, some 15kms from Amritsar, India, Jun. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

An Indian farmer brings paddy sapplings for planting in a field in village Nabipur, some 15 kms from Amritsar, India, Jun. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Indian farm workers plant paddy saplings in a field in village Nabipur, some 15kms from Amritsar, India, Jun. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

In Nabipur, a village some 15 kilometers (9 miles) from Amritsar in the north Indian state of Punjab, farm workers were busy Saturday morning preparing paddy saplings for transplanting, following the expiry of a government ban.

A government order had prohibited the transplanting of the crop before Wednesday, around 10 days later than usual, owing to concerns over depleting groundwater levels, which is reportedly falling by 1 m per annum.