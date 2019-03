Indian police officers stand guard as they await the arrival of Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman from Pakistan, near India Pakistan Joint Check Post (JCP) at Attari-Wagah, 30 km from Amritsar, India, Mar. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

People celebrate as they anticipate the arrival of Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman from Pakistan, near India Pakistan Joint Check Post (JCP) at Attari-Wagah, 30 km from Amritsar, India, Mar. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

The captured Indian fighter pilot was set to be freed and handed over to Indian authorities at a border post between the two countries on Friday, Pakistan's foreign minister said.

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was captured Wednesday after Pakistani armed forces shot down the fighter plane he was flying inside Pakistani territory when the two countries launched aerial strikes against each other amid latest military tension between the South Asian nuclear powers.