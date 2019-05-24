Kashmri people inspect a damaged house where militant commander Zakir Musa was killed at Dadsara village in Tral, south of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, May 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Kashmri people gather around the damaged house where militant commander Zakir Musa was killed at Dadsara village in Tral, south of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, May 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Kashmiri people attend the funeral procession of slain Zakir Musa, a top militant commander of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, a group affiliated with al Qaeda, during his funeral procession at Noorpara village in Tral, south of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, May 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

A Kashmiri boy takes photographs from a mobile phone of bullet-holed wall of the damaged house where militant commander Zakir Musa was killed at Dadsara village in Tral, south of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, May 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Kashmiri people attend the funeral procession of slain Zakir Musa, a top militant commander of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, a group affiliated with al Qaeda, during a funeral procession at Noorpara village in Tral, south of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 24 May 2019. Musa was killed during a gunfight with Indian security forces at Dadsara village in Tral area of south Kashmir's Pulwama. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Kashmiri villagers carry the body of slain Zakir Musa, a top militant commander of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, a group affiliated with al Qaeda, during a funeral procession at Noorpara village in Tral, south of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, May 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Authorities on Friday imposed a curfew in parts of India-administered Kashmir, a day after security forces said they had killed an al-Qaeda-linked top militant commander in the disputed region.

Zakir Musa, 25, who allegedly headed the al-Qaeda affiliate Ansar Ghawzat-ul-Hind in the restive state, was killed in a gunfight with government forces on Thursday evening in south Kashmir’s Tral area, some 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the state's summer capital Srinagar, the additional director general of police, Munir Khan, told EFE