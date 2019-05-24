Authorities on Friday imposed a curfew in parts of India-administered Kashmir, a day after security forces said they had killed an al-Qaeda-linked top militant commander in the disputed region.
Zakir Musa, 25, who allegedly headed the al-Qaeda affiliate Ansar Ghawzat-ul-Hind in the restive state, was killed in a gunfight with government forces on Thursday evening in south Kashmir’s Tral area, some 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the state's summer capital Srinagar, the additional director general of police, Munir Khan, told EFE