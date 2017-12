An Indian paramilitary soldier stands in downtown area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Dec. 20, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/FAROOQ KHAN

A Kashmiri separatist militant accused by Indian authorities of being a divisional commander of the militant group Jaish-e Mohammed was killed on Tuesday after a gunfight with Indian security forces, police sources reported.

In a statement, police in India-administered Kashmir said that a joint operation with the paramilitary group Central Reserve Police Force led to a fierce gun battle with militants in which JeM commander Noor Mohammed Tantray was killed.