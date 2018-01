Indian activists hold placards during a protest march against the alleged persecution of Myanmar's Rohingya Muslim minority in New Delhi, India, 13 September 2017. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

A representative of the Indian government told the country's Supreme Court on Wednesday that the government did not want India to become the world's refugee capital.

Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh, who was representing the center, made these remarks at a hearing for an appeal against the government's decision to expel almost 40,000 Rohingyas from the country.