Indian Muslim women hold placards against 'Triple Talaq (divorce) bill', in New Delhi, India, Apr. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian Muslim women participate in a silent protest march, against 'Triple Talaq (divorce) bill' in Mumbai, on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, Mar. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

The Indian cabinet Wednesday passed an executive order making the Islamic practice of triple talaq - that allowed Muslim men to end their marriages instantly and unilaterally - a criminal offense, punishable with prison sentences.

The decree was passed after the draft law was stalled in the upper house of the Indian Parliament.