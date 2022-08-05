Persons with HIV camp at the headquarters of India's National AIDS Control Organization, protesting against the shortage of antiretroviral drugs, in New Delhi, India on 2 August 2022 (released 5 August 2022). EFE-EPA/ David Asta Alares

A months-long shortage of antiretroviral drugs has forced around a dozen HIV positive people to camp at the headquarters of India's National Aids Control Organization, with mounting anger at the "pharmacy of the world" being unable to supply essential medicines to its own people, although the government has denied the charge.