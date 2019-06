The 'Mirror of Paradise' diamond ring (C), which was expected to sell for $7 - $10 million dollars is displayed with other jewelry during a preview of Christie's upcoming Maharajas and Mughal Magnificence auction in New York, USA, Jun 13, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

'The Nizam of Hyderabad Necklace', which was expected to reach $1.5 - $2.5 million USD, is displayed during a preview of Christie's upcoming Maharajas and Mughal Magnificence auction in New York, USA, Jun 13, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

Some 400 jewels from Indian royalty sold for $109.2 million at Christie's auction house in New York on Wednesday, although they could not surpass the $116 million auction record set by deceased actor Elizabeth Taylor's jewelery collection in 2011.

The pieces, which showcase the "Maharajas & Mughal Magnificence" ranged in price between $5,625 and $3 million, according to the list of the lots that were auctioned distributed by Christie's.