Members of the oppositional National Conference, Congress and independents shout slogans inside the House of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Oct 5, 2015. EPA/-EFE FILE/FAROOQ KHAN

Fresh elections in Jammu and Kashmir should be held before May next year, India's poll panel head said Thursday, a day after the federal government in a sudden move dissolved the legislative assembly in the violence-ravaged northern state.

The dissolution of the assembly on Wednesday night ended a day of high political drama after two regional rival parties made a failed attempt to form a coalition and a government in the state that has been under federal control since June this year.