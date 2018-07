Shesh Paul Vaid (2-L), director general of Jammu and Kashmir Police, throws flower petals on graves during a ceremony marking Martyrs' Day at Mazar-e-Shuhada (Martyrs' Graveyard) in Srinagar, Kashmir, India, Jul. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Police and local government officials on Friday laid flower wreaths and scattered petals to pay their respects to 22 civilians killed in 1931 at the Martyrs' Graveyard at Naqshband Sahab in Srinagar of the northern state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Martyrs' Day is observed annually on Jul. 13 to pay homage to those killed during a revolt in 1931 by state forces of the then Dogra ruler of Kashmir, Maharaja Hari Singh.