Indian policemen play cricket during restrictions in the downtown area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Apr. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Members of the Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) hold placards as they shout slogans during a protest march in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Apr. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

A supporter of Indian Kashmir lawmaker, Engineer Abdul Rashid Sheikh holds a placard as he shouts slogan shout during a protest against the bloodshed in Kashmir, in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Apr. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian Kashmir lawmaker, Engineer Abdul Rashid Sheikh (C) along with his supporters shout slogans during a protest against the bloodshed in Kashmir, in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Apr. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian paramilitaries stop people during restrictions in the downtown area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Apr. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

An Indian paramilitary stands guard as a Kashmiri boy takes rest in front closed shop during restrictions in downtown area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Apr. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

A Kashmiri boy rides his bicycle near barbed wire set up as a barricade during restrictions in the downtown area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Apr. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Daily life came to a standstill on Monday in several parts of Indian Kashmir as separatist leaders called for a statewide shutdown protesting a recent army offensive by the Indian army that killed 13 insurgents, three soldiers and four civilians, and wounded dozens.

Shops, businesses, offices and educational institutions remained closed in the restive state even as hundreds of protesters, including students and traders, took to the streets to protest the army offensive - one of the largest by the Indian army in recent times - in the Shopian and Anantnag districts on Sunday.