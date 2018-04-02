Daily life came to a standstill on Monday in several parts of Indian Kashmir as separatist leaders called for a statewide shutdown protesting a recent army offensive by the Indian army that killed 13 insurgents, three soldiers and four civilians, and wounded dozens.
Shops, businesses, offices and educational institutions remained closed in the restive state even as hundreds of protesters, including students and traders, took to the streets to protest the army offensive - one of the largest by the Indian army in recent times - in the Shopian and Anantnag districts on Sunday.