An Indian paramilitary man stands guard in front of closed shops during a shutdown in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Relatives of disappeared Kashmiri Muslims take part in a sit-in protest to mark the 'International Human Rights Day' in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

People warm themselves on a cold morning amid a complete shutdown in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFAA/FAROOQ KHAN

Relatives of disappeared Kashmiri Muslims take part in a sit-in protest to mark the 'International Human Rights Day' in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Parts of Indian-administered Kashmir were brought to a standstill due to a complete shutdown in protest against the alleged human rights violations by security forces in the conflict-torn state.

Separatist leaders in Kashmir asked people to shut down and observe the International Human Rights Day as a black day to highlight the situation in the north Indian state, where an armed insurgency has been active since the late 1980s.