Kashmiri Muslim protesters throw stones at Indian policemen during clashes on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Oct. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Shops, markets and schools and colleges remained closed on Monday in India-administered Kashmir owing to a shutdown in protest of recent deaths of seven civilians in an explosion at a gunfight site in Kulgam district.

The civilians were killed Sunday after an unexploded shell had went off at the site of the gunfight where security forces had killed three militants.