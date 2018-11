An Indian paramilitary stands guard near a closed market during a shutdown in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Nov 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

A near complete shutdown was observed in parts of Indian-administered Kashmir on Thursday in protest against the killing of a separatist politician two days ago.

Schools and colleges were closed and shops and businesses did not open for the day in response to a protest call by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), an amalgam of separatist groups who challenge Indian rule in the Himalayan state.