A view of snow covered house boats and trees after fresh snowfall in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Jan.11, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

A Kashmiri boatman rows a boat on the waters of Dal Lake after fresh snowfall in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Jan.11, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

A Kashmiri man walks on snow covered wooden foot bridge after fresh snowfall in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Jan.11, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

A Kashmiri woman walks on snow covered wooden foot bridge after fresh snowfall in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Jan.11, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

A thick layer of fresh snow blanketed parts of Kashmir Valley on a frigid Friday, throwing normal life in parts of the idyllic but restive north Indian state out of gears.

The severe cold conditions partially disrupted air and road connectivity but could not deter local people from traveling within the state, especially to Gulmarg in the north of the valley, a ski haven flanked by the majestic Himalayas.