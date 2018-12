A Kashmiri boatman tries to break the ice with his oar as he makes way through partially frozen water of Chunt Kul stream which connects Dal Lake and river Jehlum in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Dec 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FAROOQ KHAN

Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, is witnessing one of the coldest winters in the last 30 years, with night temperatures dipping to -7.6 degrees Celsius, meteorologists said Thursday.

The temperature recorded in Srinagar made it the coldest night since Dec. 7, 1990, when the minimum temperature descended to -8.8 degrees in the city, the Meteorological Department said.