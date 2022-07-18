Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu attends a meeting with the party leaders to seek their support for the upcoming 2022 Indian presidential elections in Mumbai, India, 14 July 2022. EFE-EPA FILE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

A handout photo made available by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi casting his vote in the 2022 Indian Presidential Election, at the Indian Parliament House in New Delhi, India, 18 July 2022. EFE-EPA/PIB HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Around 4,800 national and regional lawmakers of India are on Monday set to elect the next president of the country to replace incumbent Ram Nath Kovind through polls in which Droupadi Murmu seems all set to become the first tribal woman to occupy the post.