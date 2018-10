Indian Minister of State for External Affairs Mobashar Jawed M.J. Akbar speaks during a panel session during the 48th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/LAURENT GILLIERON

India's Minister of State for External Affairs on Monday filed a defamation suit against Priya Ramani, one of multiple women who have accused him of sexual abuse in recent days.

Lawyers representing MJ Akbar said they would soon open legal proceedings against the other women who have leveled allegations against him.