Indian children's rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize Winner Kailash Satyarthi speaks during the release event of a report in New Delhi, India, Apr. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Indian children's rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize Winner Kailash Satyarthi poses for photos during the release event of a report in New Delhi, India, Apr. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Indian children's rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize Winner Kailash Satyarthi speaks during the release event of a report in New Delhi, India, Apr. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Indian Nobel peace laureate Kailash Satyarthi on Tuesday urged that India should set up a national tribunal to expedite justice in cases of crimes against children.

He also underlined that there were more than 100,000 cases of rape against minors pending in Indian courts.