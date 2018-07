Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) arrives along with other cabinet ministers at Parliament House in New Delhi, India, Jul. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) arrives along with other cabinet ministers at Parliament House in New Delhi, India, Jul. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

The Indian opposition, led by a regional party, Wednesday moved a no-confidence motion against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Indian government.

The parliamentary motion, led by regional party Telugu Desam Party (TDP), was moved on the first day of the monsoon session by Lok Sabha speaker, Sumitra Mahajan.