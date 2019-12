Local residents block a road as a part of protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Shaheen Bagh area in New Delhi, India, 28 December 2019. EFE/EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Local residents block a road as a part of protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Shaheen Bagh area in New Delhi, India, 28 December 2019. EFE/EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Local residents block a road as a part of protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Shaheen Bagh area in New Delhi, India, 28 December 2019. EFE/EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Protests in India against a controversial new citizenship law reduced in intensity on Sunday as the country’s political opposition sought to show unity.

There were protests in several cities in the country, including New Delhi and Chennai, where several people were arrested.