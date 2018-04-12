Sikh pilgrims eat food provided by the community kitchen at the Golden Temple before they leave to board a special pilgrimage train bound for Pakistan, in Amritsar, in Amritsar, India, Apr. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

The smell of fried bread, sweets and curries wafted from the community kitchen of the Golden Temple in Amritsar, in the north Indian state of Punjab, as a group of around a hundred Sikhs waited for breakfast on Thursday before traveling to Pakistan for an annual pilgrimage.

After breakfast, the pilgrims sat with their suitcases and duffel bags outside the office of the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee, which oversees Sikh temples in the country, as they waited to board buses to the Attari railway station, an epa journalist reports.